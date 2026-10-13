Koyambedu special market opens Wednesday for Ayudha Pooja shopping

The market, organised by the Koyambedu Market Management Committee, will occupy 15 acres of parking space at the foodgrains market. It will cater to households, shops, offices, factories and other establishments looking to purchase items for the annual festival, when tools, machinery, vehicles and work equipment are traditionally cleaned and worshipped.

The range of commodities will include aval (flattened rice), pori (puffed rice), banana saplings, festoons, pumpkins and other pooja essentials. The 10-day window will give consumers additional time to complete their festive shopping rather than having to make purchases on the eve of the festival.

Ahead of the opening, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Chief Executive Officer S P Karthikaa chaired a coordination meeting with officials from the market management committee, police, fire and rescue services, Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, besides trader representatives.