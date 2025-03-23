Kotturpuram double murder: Two more held; arrest toll now 14

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two more youths in connection with the double murder in Kotturpuram last Sunday night in which two rowdies were hacked to death by a gang. The number of youths arrested in the case is now 14, including four minor boys.

On Friday, police arrested K Anand (20) of Kottivakkam and M Karthik (22) for aiding the main accused, M Suresh alias Sukku Kaapi Suresh (26) of Chengalpet. A day after the double murder, police arrested seven persons including Sukku Kaapi Suresh.

On the night of March 16, the gang led by Sukku Kaapi Suresh had bumped off Arun Kumar (25) and Padappai Suresh (25). Arun Kumar and his brother had a feud with 'Sukku Kaapi' Suresh over the latter engaging minor boys to peddle ganja and both had clashed over this. In 2022, Arun Kumar's lover, Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two was strangled to death in her home in Kelambakkam and Arun Kumar suspected Sukku Kaapi Suresh's role in her murder.

Since Arun Kumar made it clear that he would exact revenge for his lover's murder, his rival made the first move and executed Arun and his friend on Sunday night, investigations revealed.