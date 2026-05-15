Korean food culture in finding a home in Chennai

Across the city, more standalone Korean cafés and restaurants are opening their doors, serving everything from Kimbap and Korean corn dogs to barbecue and fried chicken.

For many youngsters, Korean food is no longer something seen only on screen, but an experience they now want to try for themselves.

Bunsik Bites in Valsaravakkam is one such space that has quickly found its audience. Started a few months ago by chef Ajay Sereang, the café grew out of a cloud kitchen he had been running for nearly two years.

Originally from Darjeeling, Ajay has worked in the hotel industry for over two decades as a head chef before deciding to start something of his own. “Initially, I opened a cloud kitchen and ran it for two years.

Later, customers kept asking for a dine-in space. Many people called and said they wanted to sit and eat Korean food. Korean cuisine is also trending in India now, so I opened Bunsik Bites in Valsaravakkam.”