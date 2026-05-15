Korean food culture in finding a home in Chennai

CHENNAI: From binge-watching K-dramas to craving a plate of spicy Tteokbokki afterwards, Chennai’s love for Korean culture is slowly finding its way onto dining tables too.
Across the city, more standalone Korean cafés and restaurants are opening their doors, serving everything from Kimbap and Korean corn dogs to barbecue and fried chicken.
For many youngsters, Korean food is no longer something seen only on screen, but an experience they now want to try for themselves.
Bunsik Bites in Valsaravakkam is one such space that has quickly found its audience. Started a few months ago by chef Ajay Sereang, the café grew out of a cloud kitchen he had been running for nearly two years.
Originally from Darjeeling, Ajay has worked in the hotel industry for over two decades as a head chef before deciding to start something of his own. “Initially, I opened a cloud kitchen and ran it for two years.
Later, customers kept asking for a dine-in space. Many people called and said they wanted to sit and eat Korean food. Korean cuisine is also trending in India now, so I opened Bunsik Bites in Valsaravakkam.”
According to him, dishes such as Kimbap, Tteokbokki, and Korean corn dogs have become some of the café’s most popular items. He believes Chennai’s food culture has made it easier for newer cuisines to find acceptance. “Chennaiites are open to experimenting with different cuisines. If you look at the number of restaurants in the city, you can understand how much people enjoy trying different kinds of food.
When I started serving Korean dishes at affordable prices, people slowly started coming in,” says Ajay.
Social media and Korean entertainment have also played a major role in introducing audiences to Korean food names and dishes. Many customers already walk into cafés familiar with what they want to order because they have seen it in dramas or online videos.
At Golden Spoon in Besant Nagar, Korean street food remains the biggest attraction. Started by Ma Hun Hee, the restaurant serves dishes such as Kimbap, Tteokbokki, crispy chicken, soya chicken and more. New additions like Korean corn dogs and Korean-style momos are expected to be introduced soon. “We have regular Indian customers in the evenings and Korean and Japanese diners also visit. The dishes people ask for the most are Kimbap, Tteokbokki and chicken dishes,” says Ma Hun Hee.
He says the growing popularity of K-pop and K-dramas has directly influenced the interest in Korean food. “People became familiar with Korean food names through dramas and music culture. They wanted to try the food they saw on screen. People today are more open to global cuisines.”
Weekends are usually busier, with customers discovering the restaurant through social media, Google reviews and word of mouth. “Many people think Korean food is expensive, but we try to serve authentic food at reasonable prices. Some ingredients are brought directly from Korea while the rest are sourced locally from Chennai.”
Another early entrant into Chennai’s Korean food scene was Another Kitchen. When the restaurant first opened in Poonamallee in 2018, Korean food options in the city were still limited. Over the years, the restaurant built a loyal customer base and has now expanded with a new outlet in Adyar. “We serve Korean food along with other Asian cuisines like Japanese and Vietnamese dishes. We have created a space where people can experience not just the food, but also the atmosphere,” says Lee from Another Kitchen.
One of the highlights at the restaurant is the Korean barbecue table with charcoal grilling, which has become popular among groups and younger diners looking for a more interactive dining experience. According to Lee, customers today are interested in the overall vibe as much as the food itself.
For many young customers, these are places shaped by curiosity, community and shared pop culture interests. Whether it is a bowl of spicy Tteokbokki after watching a K-drama or trying a Korean corn dog for the first time with friends, Korean food is becoming part of a larger cultural experience.