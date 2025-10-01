Kolathur to get 5-storey citizen service centre with offices, co-working spaces

CHENNAI: Government officials and members of public in Kolathur can finally heave a sigh of relief as the area is all set to get a new citizen service centre. The project would have modern facilities designed to accommodate public offices, private workspaces and commercial areas under one roof.

According to a report in The Times of India, the project developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at an estimated cost of 32 crores will be constructed on a 0.82 acre plot with a massive built-up area of 71,580 square feet.

The five-storeyed building will consist of a basement dedicated to parking for 45 cars while the ground floor will accommodate a tahsildar office and a commercial block, along with parking for 120 two-wheelers and 20 four-wheelers. Apart from this it will also include a larger tahsildar office and more commercial space will be located on the first floor.

The second floor will be allotted for the SRO office and a co-working space to support entrepreneurs, while the third and fourth floors will be reserved for private offices. The hub is expected to have include several advanced facilities including a reception area, elevators, air-conditioning, restrooms and emergency exits with staircases to ensure functionality and safety.

While the construction is expected to put an end to lack of space and parking woes for the staff, members of public have requested for other basic provisions like waiting areas, disabled-friendly facilities and dedicated feeding rooms.