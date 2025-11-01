Kilpauk: Water truck collides with car, killing one

CHENNAI: A man was killed and two others were injured after their car collided with a water truck at the Kilpauk signal around 2.30 pm on Saturday (November 1).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vignesh, a fish trader from Vanagaram, was travelling from Pattalam along with his brother and friend when the accident occurred on the Kilpauk–Poonamallee Highway.

Vignesh and the other two were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. One of them, Vijay, was declared dead on the way to the hospital, while the other two are currently stable.

The Kilpauk Traffic Police have arrested the water truck driver, and an investigation is underway.