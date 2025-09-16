Kerala man sexually abuses 8-year-old girl, arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who allegedly misbehaved with an 8-year-old girl in Tambaram was arrested under the POCSO Act on Sunday.

The girl was playing cricket outside the house with her friends in Camproad near Tambaram on Sunday evening. Police said a young man who arrived in an intoxicated condition told the girl that there were many cricket balls on the terrace of the locked house in the same street, and he said that he would take her along and help to get all those cricket balls.

On believing his words, the girl went to the terrace with the man, where he allegedly misbehaved with her. Meanwhile, the girl's family searched for her, and when they went to the terrace, they found the man sexually harassing the girl. The man tried to flee from the spot, but the public managed to surround and trashed him, and handed him over to the Selaiyur all-women police station.

The police, during the inquiry, found that the accused, a native of Kerala, was working as a labourer in a few shops around Tambaram. The police arrested him under the POCSO Act, and he was remanded in judicial custody.