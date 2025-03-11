Begin typing your search...
Kerala man held for possessing meth in Kilpauk
The accused, identified as Ricky Antony, a native of Kerala, was arrested in connection with the seized drugs, added a Thanthi TV report.
CHENNAI: Continuing its crackdown against narcotics, the Greater Chennai Police has seized 3.4 grams of methamphetamine in Kilpauk on Tuesday.
