    Kerala man held for possessing meth in Kilpauk

    The accused, identified as Ricky Antony, a native of Kerala, was arrested in connection with the seized drugs, added a Thanthi TV report.

    11 March 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Kerala man held for possessing meth in Kilpauk
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Continuing its crackdown against narcotics, the Greater Chennai Police has seized 3.4 grams of methamphetamine in Kilpauk on Tuesday.

    The accused, identified as Ricky Antony, a native of Kerala, was arrested in connection with the seized drugs, added a Thanthi TV report.

    Greater Chennai PoliceKilpauk
