Kerala man held with 40 kg ganja by Avadi City Police

BUREAU: Avadi City Police arrested a 31-year-old from Kerala who was caught with 40 kg of ganja near Red Hills early Friday morning. Police had received a tip-off about the movement of ganja after which vigil was increased at all checkposts.

Early morning, police flagged a load van near Red Hills MA Nagar vehicle checkpost on suspicion. The person driving the van gave evasive replies after which police made him alight the vehicle and searched it to find the ganja packets concealed in secret compartments.

Police seized the 40 kg ganja from the vehicle. The driver, Sandeep (31) of Ernakulam was arrested. The probe revealed that Sandeep sourced the ganja from Andhra and was driving towards Chennai to sell it here. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.