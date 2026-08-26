Keeping Onam spirit alive in Chennai

‘Making Onam special with the people around me’

My memories of Onam are all about being with my family. All my relatives would come together, so it always felt like one big family get-together. We would play games, make the pookkalam and prepare the Onasadya together.

Everyone would dress up in traditional clothes and there was so much fun and excitement throughout the day. I love the tradition and belief behind Onam that our beloved King Mahabali comes to visit us once a year.

That makes the festival even more special and meaningful. For me, Onam has always been about family, traditions, food, laughter and togetherness.

Since I’m staying away from my family, this year feels a little different and honestly, a little difficult. It won’t be as colourful or grand as the way we celebrate it back home. But I’m lucky to have my friends and a few Malayali families here in Chennai, so we’re planning to get together, cook a proper sadya and celebrate Onam together.

I’m trying to make it just as special and colourful with the people around me.

Even though I can’t celebrate with my entire family this year, I’m looking forward to creating new memories with the people I have here.

One thing I love about celebrating Onam in Chennai is how welcoming and comforting everyone is, even when you’re away from your family.

There are so many Malayalis here, and you can see people celebrating Onam with the same warmth and enthusiasm as they would back home. I’ve also seen different Malayali communities coming together to celebrate, which is really beautiful.

And I love seeing Tamil people joining in and cheering along with us. Chennai makes you feel at home during Onam, even when your actual home and family are far away.

- Sneha Haridas, lifestyle influencer