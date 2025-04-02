KCG College of Technology celebrates 23rd graduation day

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology celebrated its 23rd Graduation Day with CV Deepak, chief guest and Airport Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), conferring academic degrees on 915 graduates on campus.

The event was marked by the recognition of academic excellence, with 15 rank holders from the 2023 batch and 19 rank holders from the 2024 batch receiving medals and cash awards totalling Rs 7 lakh along with their degree certificates.

The institution proudly announced an impressive 94 per cent overall placement record for these batches, with Civil and Electrical & Electronics Engineering departments achieving a remarkable 100 per cent placement in core companies.

DASHAGRIV Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an alumni start-up founded by two Aerospace Engineering students, Logeshwaran M and Hariharan R of the 2024 batch, was inaugurated, and the scaled model, Meghnath, developed by the team was also unveiled.

Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director of Startup TN, TN Startup and Innovation Mission, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Dr Anand Jacob Verghese's presidential address focused on the importance of values in professional success. He remarked, “In the world driven by technology and competition, let your decisions be guided by values.”

He further emphasised that the degree the graduates received represents not only personal achievement but also commitment to global betterment.