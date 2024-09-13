Kauvery Hospital presents spine wellness event

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital invites you to ‘Spine Recharge', a unique evening dedicated to laughter, music, and spine wellness on September 21 at the Anna Library Auditorium. This engaging event blends entertainment and health education, featuring a stand-up comedy performance by renowned comedian Badava Gopi and a live music session by playback singer Diwakar and Roshini, Mime by Gopi and dance by Saakiyam.

Back and neck problems are the second most common cause of hospital visits worldwide. In India, the incidence is as high as 66 per cent, higher than the world average. With a growing economy and fast-paced lifestyle, the common causes are poor posture, obesity, sedentary life and psychosocial factors (job satisfaction, stress level, anxiety, and depression).

Several persons including doctors are involved in the care offering physiotherapy, acupuncture, ayurveda, massage therapy, yoga and native treatments. The public is confused and misguided at times. Only 5 per cent of the people suffering from Back or Neck pain need surgery. While all these treatments have their benefits and side effects, the program aims to bring them all to one forum to clarify the myths surrounding the treatment of such problems.