Kauvery Hospital deploys bike ambulances to speed up emergency response in Chennai

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital on Monday launched “Kauvery First Responders”, deploying 10 bike ambulances across Chennai to provide rapid first-response medical care at emergency scenes, particularly where traffic congestion could delay conventional ambulances.
The initiative was launched in the presence of P Pakalavan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic–South), Chennai. The bikes have been deployed across the hospital’s Alwarpet, Vadapalani, Radial Road and Maa Kauvery facilities.
Operated by trained medical responders, the bikes carry automated external defibrillators (AEDs), oxygen support and emergency medical kits. Responders will assess patients and provide appropriate first-response care while coordinating with the hospital and ambulance teams.
The bikes are not intended for patient transport. Conventional ambulances will be coordinated for further management and transportation, when required.
“In an emergency, reaching the patient is the first challenge, and in a city like Chennai, traffic can sometimes make that challenge even greater,” said Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder and Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.
The First Responders are equipped with 5G connectivity, webcams and GPS/live tracking, allowing responders to remain connected with hospital teams and coordinate care in real time.
“Emergency care is not only about how quickly we reach a patient, but also about what happens in those first few minutes,” said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals.