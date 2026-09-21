Kauvery Hospital deploys bike ambulances to speed up emergency response in Chennai

The initiative was launched in the presence of P Pakalavan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic–South), Chennai. The bikes have been deployed across the hospital’s Alwarpet, Vadapalani, Radial Road and Maa Kauvery facilities.

Operated by trained medical responders, the bikes carry automated external defibrillators (AEDs), oxygen support and emergency medical kits. Responders will assess patients and provide appropriate first-response care while coordinating with the hospital and ambulance teams.

The bikes are not intended for patient transport. Conventional ambulances will be coordinated for further management and transportation, when required.