Tamil Nadu: Donated heart travels 178 kms in under 2 hours

The heart was successfully transported to the hospital within the required time and was successfully transplanted into the recipient. Doctors said the recipient is currently in stable condition.

The hospital authorities and the recipient’s family expressed their gratitude to the Tiruchy police personnel for their coordination and dedicated efforts in ensuring the safe and speedy transportation.

Earlier, in a similar incident in August, the Vande Bharat Express once again played a pivotal role in giving a new lease of life to a patient in need by making a stoppage at the Ankleshwar Railway Station for the very first time to rapidly transport a donor heart to Ahmedabad.