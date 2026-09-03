Tamil Nadu: Donated heart travels 178 kms in under 2 hours

TIRUCHY: In a remarkable life-saving effort, a donated heart was transported from Madurai to the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital at Siruvachur in Perambalur district, covering a distance of around 178 km in just 1 hour and 54 minutes.
The heart was donated by a 23-year-old youth who was declared brain dead.
The heart began its journey from Madurai at 10.28 am and reached the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital at 12.22 pm. Following the instructions of Central Zone IG V Balakrishnan, IPS, the Tiruchy police created a Green Corridor along the Madurai-Tiruchy-Perambalur route to ensure transport was carried out without interruptions.
The heart was successfully transported to the hospital within the required time and was successfully transplanted into the recipient. Doctors said the recipient is currently in stable condition.
The hospital authorities and the recipient’s family expressed their gratitude to the Tiruchy police personnel for their coordination and dedicated efforts in ensuring the safe and speedy transportation.
Earlier, in a similar incident in August, the Vande Bharat Express once again played a pivotal role in giving a new lease of life to a patient in need by making a stoppage at the Ankleshwar Railway Station for the very first time to rapidly transport a donor heart to Ahmedabad.