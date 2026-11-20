CHENNAI: Fishermen at the Kasimedu fishing harbour here went on an indefinite strike on Friday, demanding the release of eight mechanised fishing boats seized by the Andhra Pradesh marine police.
They are demanding the return of the vessels detained since June 17, 2026.
Despite directives from the Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Fisheries and a High Court order to release the vessels, the boats remain impounded, prompting contempt proceedings set for a November 24 hearing, they said.
Around 800 boats in Kasimedu remain docked, with the strike expanding across Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts.
The stoppage has shut down allied harbour businesses and is projected to withhold 100 tonne of seafood from Chennai markets, driving up prices and causing widespread supply shortages, sources said.
On Thursday, the Kasimedu fishermen staged a black flag demonstration demanding the release of boats detained in Andhra Pradesh.