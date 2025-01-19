Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 aims to revive ancient link between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi underscored the significance of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on Saturday, emphasising that it is a clarion call for national awakening and reminding us that the people of Bharat are one family.

Delivering a keynote address at the curtain raiser event of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which was held at the IIT-Madras campus here, Governor Ravi highlighted the programme’s objective of regenerating the ancient connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, a relationship that dates back thousands of years.

In his address, IIT-M Director V Kamakoti said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 will highlight the significant contributions of Siddha medicine, traditional Tamil literature, and the revered sage Agastya to the nation's cultural unity.

One of the key highlights of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 is the opportunity for participants to take a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi noted that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not new to Tamil Nadu, with this being the 3rd edition of the programme. He expressed confidence in its success, citing the massive response from the State and its people.

Governor Ravi acknowledged that over 21,000 people have registered for the programme, and selecting participants will be a significant challenge.

However, he emphasised that this enthusiasm is a testament to the enduring appeal of India’s rich cultural heritage, which the Kashi Tamil Sangamam seeks to showcase.

Additionally, participants of the sangamam will have the chance to visit historical sites such as the ancient home of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiyar, Kedar Ghat, Kashi Mandapam, and Banaras Hindu University, where they will engage in discussions on academic literature in the Tamil field, Kamakoti added.

This year’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 24.