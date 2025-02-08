Kanniyakumari man among 3 held for vehicle theft on Cemetery Road

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 54-year-old man from Kanniyakumari and two others for allegedly stealing vehicles and robbery from Washermenpet, on Saturday.

Inquiries revealed that he was involved in more than 30 theft cases reported across the State.

The police identified the arrested as Augustine Inbaraj (54), of Kanniyakumari, Bharatiraja (36), of Thoothukudi, and Ravi from Namakkal.

The police zeroed in on all three based on the complaint filed by Abdul Rahman of Old Washermenpet. According to the complainant, the three-member gang on a bike robbed him of Rs 800 at knife-point on Cemetery Road.

While investigating the complaint, the police tracked the three suspects and found that they were not only involved in roadside robbery but also mobile snatching and vehicle thefts.

After this, the police seized a load vehicle, one four-wheeler, two two-wheelers, and nine mobile phones from the three accused.

The arrested were later remanded in judicial custody, police said.