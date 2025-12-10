Kancheepuram's Nallur residents protest Tasmac outlet near school

CHENNAI: Over a hundred residents in Kancheepuram's Nallur village, most of them women, staged a road block protesting the proposed opening of a Tasmac outlet near the government higher secondary school, which has over 600 students.

The location of the proposed outlet is just 250 metres from the school. The works for the liquor store are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, and the preparatory works are already under way.

When villagers came to know about the plan, they strongly objected, arguing that a liquor shop near an educational institution and a bus stop would affect the school children and women who wait for buses. Residents also submitted repeated petitions to the District Collector and other officials, urging them to revoke the decision.

On Tuesday morning, over a hundred villagers from Nallur village gathered on the Nallur-Somangalam Road and blocked traffic, causing tension in the locality. The police from Manimangalam and Somangalam stations rushed to the spot and negotiated with the protestors.

Villagers argued that establishing a liquor outlet within 500 metres of a school violates government norms and would disrupt students' safety and learning environment. They declared that they would not allow the shop to open under any circumstances.

Police requested the residents to continue raising their grievances through official petitions and warned that road blockades are a legal offence. They said that further attempts to block the road would lead to arrests. Following this, the villagers dispersed and said that if the shop opens on Wednesday as planned, they will launch another protest.