Kamal Haasan leaves for Delhi to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan, who has been selected as a Rajya Sabha member under the DMK alliance, left for Delhi on Thursday morning to take oath as a Member of Parliament on Friday.

He departed from Chennai on an Air India passenger flight at 9 am.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said, “I think the reporters have not only come to collect news but also to send me off. Thank you for that. With the greetings of the people, I am going to Delhi to take an oath. I am going to fulfill the honour and duty given to me as an Indian. I say this with pride.”

When asked about his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, he refrained saying, “I should not say here what my maiden speech will focus on.”

“If you look at my six-year journey, you will see where I am heading,” he emphasised.