Jumjo brings the flavours of traditional Bohri food to Chennai

At the recently held pop-up, guests were served a traditional Bohri food across eight courses, bringing the experience of a communal thaal to the city. Among the dishes was Dal Chawal Palida, a vegetarian staple in Bohra households. “It is a flavourful and wholesome dish and is completely vegetarian. We add minced lamb on top, which brings in a Mediterranean influence. It is usually something you make for a celebration.”

The samosas came in two versions. “We have a lamb samosa made with smoked lamb and spring onion. The vegetarian one is a dal samosa with smoked dal and spring onion.”

Then there is the raan, which was among the most popular dishes at the pop-up. “We take the lamb leg, marinate it with spices, slow cook it and serve it with a thick sauce. It is also something we usually make for celebrations or festivals.”

The raan was such a hit that some guests even asked if they could take it home later. Nargis is now planning to take limited orders through Jumjo’s Instagram. For Nargis, the thaal is also closely tied to the way Bohri food is prepared. “Bohri food is best when it is made in large quantities. That is why the thaal works so well. At least six or eight people eat together. It is about sharing the food rather than serving everything individually," concludes Nargis.