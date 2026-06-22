'Journey longer than flight': X user's rant on Chennai airport goes viral

In his post on X, the user mocked the airport's transit arrangements, alleging that passengers have to navigate multiple queues and long waiting times after landing, and described the experience as a "Safari ride which even Masai Mara won't give you."

According to him, first, passengers must first collect their baggage, locate the buggy stand, and then wait in a queue to board the vehicle that "takes you on a scenic tour of the entire airport campus" before dropping them near the taxi counter.