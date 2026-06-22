'Journey longer than flight': X user's rant on Chennai airport goes viral

CHENNAI: A sarcastic social media post criticising passenger movement and transport access at Chennai airport has drawn attention online, with an X user claiming that navigating the airport after landing was more exhausting than the flight itself.
In his post on X, the user mocked the airport's transit arrangements, alleging that passengers have to navigate multiple queues and long waiting times after landing, and described the experience as a "Safari ride which even Masai Mara won't give you."
According to him, first, passengers must first collect their baggage, locate the buggy stand, and then wait in a queue to board the vehicle that "takes you on a scenic tour of the entire airport campus" before dropping them near the taxi counter.
The 'ride' does not stop there. Describing the cumbersome process of reaching app-based taxi pick-up points, the user said: "Now find the elevator. Elevator fits exactly 4 people and your luggage does not count. Wait for the next one. Reach the taxi stand. Join another queue."
Continuing to vent his frustration, the user wrote: "This whole journey will be longer than your actual flight duration."
He concluded his X post, stating: "If India ever ranks its worst airports, Chennai does not just top the list. Chennai is the list."