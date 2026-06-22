Offloaded passengers left in limbo at Chennai Airport

What difficulties do offloaded passengers face?

Passengers who miss their flights are required to exit the restricted area and approach their respective airline counters to explore options such as rescheduling their travel.

However, many passengers allegedly do not receive clear instructions on how to leave the boarding area, where to go, or whom to contact for rebooking. Neither airline staff, airport employees nor personnel on duty provided adequate guidance.

It is also alleged that communication difficulties arise in some cases, leaving passengers without clear answers to their queries.