Job fraud: Man, couple arrested for cheating hundreds in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who cheated over 190 persons of up to Rs 2 crore by promising them jobs in European Countries.

CCB arrested the accused based on a complaint from Padmanaban of Chennai that the accused had collected money from him promising a meat cutter job in Poland.

Further probe revealed that the accused, Saifuddin Farooq (51), ran a consultancy firm in the name of Saif International and cheated about 193 persons. He had collected Rs 2 crore from them but didn’t get the job as promised.

Police arrested Saifuddin and seized forged documents and other electronic devices from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

In another case, CCB arrested a couple for cheating the public of several lakhs promising government jobs.

CCB initiated a probe based on a complaint from the affected public who stated that the accused couple claimed to be friends with top government officials and they could get them clerical and other state and central government jobs.

The couple collected money in various instalments in the form of cash and cheques and collected a total of Rs 35.9 lakh from the public but did not get them the jobs.