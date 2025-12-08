J&K man arrested for assaulting cleanliness worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Egmore police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir for verbally abusing and assaulting a woman cleanliness worker near the Gandhi Irwin Bridge on Sunday.

The complainant, Lakshmi (43) of Korukkupet, a contract worker with the civic body, was cleaning the road at the Gandhi Irwin Bridge-EVR road junction when the incident happened. She had asked the youth to step aside, after which the latter verbally abused her and assaulted her, making threatening gestures.

Shocked over this, the woman cried for help, after which the man fled the scene. Subsequently, the woman filed a complaint with the Egmore police, who registered a case under several sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHWA).

A police team later arrested the suspect, identified as Ravinder Singh (25), of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.