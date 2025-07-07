Japan Coast Guard Ship Itsukushima docks in Chennai to deepen maritime ties 

CHENNAI: Japan Coast Guard Ship Itsukushima arrived at the Chennai Port on Sunday as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training programme, further cementing maritime cooperation between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.

The vessel, commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, was greeted with a ceremonial welcome that included traditional garlanding of officers, spirited cheers from NCC cadets, and a performance by a decorated ceremonial band. The visit is being coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Region East, under the leadership of Inspector General Datwinder Singh Saini, TM.

Accompanying the ship is Vice Admiral Hiroaki Kanosue, Vice Commandant (Operations) of the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), who has flown in to lead the Japanese delegation for a series of high-level engagements in Chennai.

Throughout the week, Itsukushima’s crew will participate in a range of activities designed to foster professional and cultural exchange. These include reciprocal ship visits, official calls, and interactive sessions. A key highlight will be a bilateral meeting between Additional Director General Donny Michael, TM, Commander of the Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, and the JCG delegation, followed by a courtesy call on Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM.

The schedule also includes a joint yoga session and other cultural events. The ship’s Chennai leg concludes on 12 July, after which Itsukushima will continue its journey to Singapore. En route, the Indian and Japanese coast guards will conduct a joint maritime drill named ‘Jaa Mata’, a phrase meaning "see you later", to enhance operational coordination. As part of the exercise, four ICG officers will embark on Itsukushima as Sea Riders to promote on-board collaboration and mutual understanding.

The visit aligns with the 2006 Memorandum of Cooperation between the two nations, to promote regional maritime security and cooperation.