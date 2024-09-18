Jaffer Sadiq routed drug money into films, says ED; seeks asset seizure

CHENNAI: Alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq invested the money he earned through narcotics business in his film production company, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) claimed in the charge sheet that it filed against him in the money laundering case, and sought to seize the assets of the companies he owned.

The central agency also filed charge sheet against noted film director Ameer Sultan, who came under the officials' radar for his alleged links with Sadiq.

In the charge sheet running to 300 pages that it filed before the principal sessions court, Chennai, the directorate alleged that Jaffer Sadiq used the money earned through the drug trafficking and invested in his film production company. The charge sheet included the eight companies that Sadiq owns, including the film production company.



The ED also sought to seize all the assets of the companies owned by Sadiq.

The charge sheet included film director Ameer Sultan, who, the agency alleged, handled the tainted money routed through the drug network.

It also included Sadiq's wife and his brother in the charge sheet.

Sadiq, who was a Tamil film producer and also a DMK functionary before being sacked by the party after the allegations against him surfaced, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly smuggling large quantities of pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand. After his arrest, he was lodged in Tihar prison, Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Enforcement stepped in and lodged a money laundering case against Sadiq in connection with the drug smuggling case and formally arrested him on June 26.

Though Sadiq was granted bail in the drug case, he was produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai, by issuing a warrant and he was later remanded.