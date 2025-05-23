Ivaira launches lightweight traditional collection

CHENNAI: Ivaira, a lab-grown diamond jeweller, launches 'Aarambh', a fresh and vibrant collection of lightweight yet exquisite traditional designs. Perfect for modern brides and wedding-goers alike, this collection blends heritage aesthetics with contemporary elegance, all while being sustainably created.

The 'Aarambh' collection starts at just Rs 5,000, making fine diamond jewellery more accessible than ever this wedding season, a press release said. For adorning yourself for a sangeet or gifting a bride-to-be, the collection offers a wide range of elegant pieces tailored for every moment.

Ivaira introduces offers in the purchase of gold coins, flat Rs 15,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery and 25 per cent off on solitaires. The greatest advantage is the cost factor, where the lab-grown diamonds cost 80 per cent less when compared with the natural diamonds, making them more affordable yet with the same sparkle, the release said.

Located at Alwarpet, Ivaira has become a go-to destination for consumers seeking the brilliance of diamonds without the environmental cost, the release added.