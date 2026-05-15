Sudden fire at Tech Mahindra godown on OMR; thousands of IT employees evacuated

As the fire intensified, dense smoke spread across Karapakkam and surrounding areas on OMR Road, causing suffocation and distress among residents and commuters, especially those on two-wheelers and in auto-rickshaws.

Authorities confirmed that all IT employees were safely evacuated through alternative routes. Police, along with company security personnel, assisted in ensuring the safe exit of staff. No human casualties have been reported so far.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated in a godown where old computers, monitors, mice, and plastic waste were stored. Officials are probing whether the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit or other factors.