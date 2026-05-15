Sudden fire at Tech Mahindra godown on OMR; thousands of IT employees evacuated

CHENNAI: A sudden fire broke out at a godown storing old equipment belonging to a prominent IT company—identified as Tech Mahindra—in the Karapakkam area on OMR Road, near Sholinganallur. The incident triggered panic and led to the emergency evacuation of thousands of IT employees working in the complex, which also houses several other firms.
The fire started on Wednesday evening, when thick black smoke began billowing from the godown, followed by raging flames within seconds. Initial firefighting efforts were carried out using emergency extinguishers installed on the premises, and alarm sirens were activated to warn staff.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot from five locations, including Thiruvanmiyur, Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam, and Guindy. Private firefighting vehicles from nearby companies also joined the operation.
As the fire intensified, dense smoke spread across Karapakkam and surrounding areas on OMR Road, causing suffocation and distress among residents and commuters, especially those on two-wheelers and in auto-rickshaws.
Authorities confirmed that all IT employees were safely evacuated through alternative routes. Police, along with company security personnel, assisted in ensuring the safe exit of staff. No human casualties have been reported so far.
According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated in a godown where old computers, monitors, mice, and plastic waste were stored. Officials are probing whether the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit or other factors.
The fire brought heavy traffic and commotion to the OMR corridor, which is home to numerous IT companies. Efforts to fully douse the flames and control the smoke were ongoing at the time of filing this report.