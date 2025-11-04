Irony breaks a bone: MLA Hostel road in disrepair, public in despair

CHENNAI: You can complain to the local MLA if the roads are in poor condition. But what happens when the road used daily by those very representatives is in a state of disrepair?

Despite being a crucial link to the MLA Hostel, Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital Medical College grounds, and Sivananda Salai, providing access to the Chennai Central Railway Station and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital from Triplicane and Chepauk, the stretch leading from Wallajah Road to the MLA Hostel inside the Government Estate, Chepauk, has remained severely damaged for several months.

The Greater Chennai Corporation assistant engineer of Ward 59 said the road falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD. “However, the Corporation carried out temporary patchwork using tar and gravel to make the road somewhat usable,” the official said.

Attempts to reach the PWD junior engineer for further clarification were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls.

Devadoss, a staffer at the government hospital who takes this stretch daily, said the uneven surface causes him severe discomfort. “I often suffer cramps in my hip because of this road. Authorities should take immediate steps to relay it properly,” he said.

Notably, the MLA Hostel falls under the Chepauk–Triplicane constituency, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Residents and commuters alike feel that the road leading to the MLA Hostel remaining in such poor condition sends out a bad message about basic infrastructure in the capital city.