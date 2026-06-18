Irked over 2-hr delay by TVK minister, Tambaram Mayor boycotts park launch

CHENNAI: Tambaram Mayor Vasanthakumari and Deputy Mayor Kamaraj boycotted a park inauguration event in West Tambaram on Wednesday evening after waiting for more than two hours for Human Resources Management Development Minister Sarathkumar, who was the chief guest.
The park in Mullai Nagar, Ward 52, West Tambaram, was upgraded with modern facilities at Rs 1.98 crore. The inauguration, originally scheduled in March, was postponed following the announcement of elections and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The rescheduled event was fixed for 6 pm on Wednesday, and the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Corporation Commissioner, zonal-level representatives, officials and residents arrived at the venue ahead of time.
However, the Minister did not arrive as expected, and it was informed that he would reach the venue shortly. But even by 7.30 pm, he had not arrived. Upset over the prolonged delay, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other local body representatives boycotted the event and left the venue.
Minister Sarathkumar arrived around 8 pm and inaugurated the park in the presence of officials and the public. Addressing reporters, he said he was delayed due to official engagements with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and denied that the delay was intentional. "No matter how much welfare work is carried out, opposition parties will continue to criticise. People know the truth," he said.
In response, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor claimed that elected representatives of Tambaram Corporation were not being accorded due respect and claimed such incidents were happening repeatedly.