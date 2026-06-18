Irked over 2-hr delay by TVK minister, Tambaram Mayor boycotts park launch

However, the Minister did not arrive as expected, and it was informed that he would reach the venue shortly. But even by 7.30 pm, he had not arrived. Upset over the prolonged delay, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other local body representatives boycotted the event and left the venue.

Minister Sarathkumar arrived around 8 pm and inaugurated the park in the presence of officials and the public. Addressing reporters, he said he was delayed due to official engagements with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and denied that the delay was intentional. "No matter how much welfare work is carried out, opposition parties will continue to criticise. People know the truth," he said.