Irfan car accident: Court orders Rs 30.69 lakh compensation to victim's family

Irfan car accident in Chengalpattu

The accident occurred in May 2023 when the car was travelling from Thanjavur towards Chennai on the GST Road. Near the Maraimalai Nagar municipality office in Chengalpattu district, the vehicle hit Padmavathi while she was crossing the road.

She died on the spot following the impact. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and conducted an investigation into the accident.