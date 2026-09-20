Irfan car accident: Court orders Rs 30.69 lakh compensation to victim's family

CHENNAI: A Chennai court has ordered Rs 30.69 lakh compensation to the family of a 55-year-old woman who died after being hit by a luxury car owned by YouTuber Irfan in Chengalpattu district in 2023, said a Maalaimalar report.
The court directed the insurance company and the concerned parties to pay the compensation to the family of Padmavathi, who died in the accident.
The accident occurred in May 2023 when the car was travelling from Thanjavur towards Chennai on the GST Road. Near the Maraimalai Nagar municipality office in Chengalpattu district, the vehicle hit Padmavathi while she was crossing the road.
She died on the spot following the impact. The Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and conducted an investigation into the accident.
The compensation case was subsequently heard by the Chennai court. After hearing the case, the court ordered that Rs 30.69 lakh be paid as compensation to Padmavathi's family.
The court also directed the insurance company and the concerned parties to ensure that the compensation amount is paid to the deceased woman's family.