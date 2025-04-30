Irate over pending salary dues, former employee steals brand new car from Chennai car showroom

CHENNAI: A former employee with a car dealership in Chennai's Anna Nagar area was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for stealing a brand new car from the showroom, as he was irate with the management for not settling his salary dues.

On Monday, S Shankar (30), manager of the car dealership in Anna Nagar 3rd avenue approached the police to trace the missing car (Baleno Sigma) from their showroom. Perusal of CCTV footage shows the accused walking to the key cabinet and later driving off the missing car.

Police said that the car was prepared to be taken to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for registration when the former employee stole the vehicle to get back at his employers.

After investigations, Police traced the car and arrested K Ramesh (44) of Perambur and recovered the stolen vehicle from him on Tuesday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.