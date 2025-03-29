IPL 2025: Trolled over CSK’s loss, friend assaulted in Chennai; 5 arrested

CHENNAI : Thoraipakkam police arrested five individuals for attacking their friend, following the defeat of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL match at Chepauk on Friday night.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the group who were drunk, mocked their friend Jeevaratnam, over the loss of CSK, which lead to a heated argument that escalated into physical violence.

In the attack, Jeevaratnam sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Notably, a similar incident happened last year at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where several CSK fans alleged facing mockery and harassment from RCB supporters after CSK lost to RCB by 27 runs.

During that time, videos of fans in yellow jerseys being forced to remove them and their caps being thrown away went viral, sparking outrage over hooliganism among cricket fans.

On Friday, RCB defeated CSK by 50 runs ending its 17-year winless streak at Chepauk.

Up next, CSK will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.