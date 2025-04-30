IPL 2025: Traffic diversions, parking arrangements announced in Chennai on April 30

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for today's Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at MA Chidambaram stadium, Chepauk. The diversions will be in effect from 5 pm till 11 pm, an official release stated.

Public are advised to come by MRTS Chepauk Railway station or Government estate metro station. (Stadium is 200 meter walk)

Car Pass holders are allowed to park their vehicles at the designated parking place as mentioned in the car pass.

For those without car pass and driving to the stadium, spectators will have to use cathedral road to R.K Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai (Marina beach Road), park their vehicles in Marina beach service road parking and then walk to reach the stadium using sub-ways (500 meter walk).

Those traveling by taxis, auto-rickshaws or chauffeur driven cars may use Anna Salai to reach Wallajah road and get dropped near the stadium then go to Sivananda Salai and Marina Beach swimming pool service road for parking on both side of Road.

Mini bus/MTC/Special buses will not be allowed in Wallajah road. They will pick/drop passengers in Swamy Sivananda Salai only. Public can walk to-and-fro to stadium, via Press Club road. (300 meter walk), the release stated.