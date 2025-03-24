IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB tickets to go on sale on March 25; check details here

CHENNAI: The tickets for the second match at MA Chidambaram Stadium between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go live on March 25.

The ardent fans can book their tickets at the District app or www.district.in on Tuesday from 10.15 am onwards.

Ticket prices

Rs 1,700 – C/D/E Lower

Rs 2,500 – I/J/K Upper

Rs 3,500 – C/D/E Upper

Rs 4,000 – I/J/K Lower

Rs 7,500 – KMK Terrace

Fixtures for CSK home matches:

CSK vs RCB - March 28 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs DC - April 5 (3:30 PM IST)

CSK vs KKR - April 11 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs SRH - April 25 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs PBKS - April 30 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs RR - May 12 (7:30 PM IST)