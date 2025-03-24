Begin typing your search...
IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB tickets to go on sale on March 25; check details here
The ardent fans can book their tickets at the District app or www.district.in on Tuesday from 10.15 am onwards.
CHENNAI: The tickets for the second match at MA Chidambaram Stadium between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go live on March 25.
Ticket prices
Rs 1,700 – C/D/E Lower
Rs 2,500 – I/J/K Upper
Rs 3,500 – C/D/E Upper
Rs 4,000 – I/J/K Lower
Rs 7,500 – KMK Terrace
Fixtures for CSK home matches:
CSK vs RCB - March 28 (7:30 PM IST)
CSK vs DC - April 5 (3:30 PM IST)
CSK vs KKR - April 11 (7:30 PM IST)
CSK vs SRH - April 25 (7:30 PM IST)
CSK vs PBKS - April 30 (7:30 PM IST)
CSK vs RR - May 12 (7:30 PM IST)
