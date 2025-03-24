Begin typing your search...

    IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB tickets to go on sale on March 25; check details here

    The ardent fans can book their tickets at the District app or www.district.in on Tuesday from 10.15 am onwards.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 March 2025 9:17 AM IST
    IPL 2025: CSK vs RCB tickets to go on sale on March 25; check details here
    X

    RCB and CSK players after the game 

    CHENNAI: The tickets for the second match at MA Chidambaram Stadium between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will go live on March 25.

    The ardent fans can book their tickets at the District app or www.district.in on Tuesday from 10.15 am onwards.

    Ticket prices

    Rs 1,700 – C/D/E Lower

    Rs 2,500 – I/J/K Upper

    Rs 3,500 – C/D/E Upper

    Rs 4,000 – I/J/K Lower

    Rs 7,500 – KMK Terrace

    Fixtures for CSK home matches:

    CSK vs RCB - March 28 (7:30 PM IST)

    CSK vs DC - April 5 (3:30 PM IST)

    CSK vs KKR - April 11 (7:30 PM IST)

    CSK vs SRH - April 25 (7:30 PM IST)

    CSK vs PBKS - April 30 (7:30 PM IST)

    CSK vs RR - May 12 (7:30 PM IST)

    csk vs rcbIPL 2025IPL tickets sale
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X