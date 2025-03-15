IPL 2025: CSK partners with MTC to offer free bus rides for home matches

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has once again announced a special partnership with Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) for IPL 2025 season to enhance fan convenience and experience during home matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, like years pattern.

Fans with tickets for CSK home matches can travel in MTC buses (non-AC) at no additional cost from three hours prior to the start of the match.

Speaking on this, Chennai Super Kings Managing Director KS Viswanathan said, "The partnership comes as part of Chennai Super Kings' commitment to creating a seamless and fan-friendly experience, ensuring that supporters can enjoy the matchday excitement from the moment they leave their homes."

"We encourage fans to use public transport and enjoy Chennai Super Kings’ matches in Chepauk. With approximately 8,000 fans using the bus services from different parts of the city for each game in 2024, we expect even greater support from fans in using public transport," he added.

The 18th edition of the IPL will begin on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

CSK will open their season against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Fixtures for CSK home matches:

CSK vs MI - March 23 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs RCB - March 28 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs DC - April 5 (3:30 PM IST)

CSK vs KKR - April 11 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs SRH - April 25 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs PBKS - April 30 (7:30 PM IST)

CSK vs RR - May 12 (7:30 PM IST)