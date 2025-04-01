IPL 2025: 7 including 4 minors held for stealing mobile phones during CSK vs RCB match

CHENNAI: The city police arrested seven individuals, including four minors, for stealing mobile phones from spectators during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on March 28 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

According to a Maalaimalar report, police launched an investigation after receiving several complaints from spectators about stolen phones on Friday.

Following the inquiries, they arrested seven individuals and seized 36 mobile phones from them.

The report also added that all seven of them were from Jharkhand.

They had rented a room in Chennai after travelling from Vellore, specifically to target IPL spectators.

The accused allegedly purchased black tickets, entered the stadium, and executed the theft.

They planned to escape back to Jharkhand by bus from Vellore.

However, a special police team led by the Triplicane inspector arrested them at Vellore bus stand.