Intruders decamped with 33 sovereigns from 4 houses in Padalam

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 33 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh cash from four houses in Padalam on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place in Pilaapur village near Padalam in Chengalpattu, a predominantly agricultural settlement where such thefts have never occurred before. The series of burglaries has left the farming community deeply shocked.

According to the police, the burglars entered the village in the wee hours of Tuesday and targeted houses that were locked. They broke open the locks of four homes and decamped with the valuables.

From the house of farmer Damodaran, 18 sovereigns of gold jewellery, silver articles, and one lakh in cash were stolen. Another farmer, Mohan Dayalan, reported the loss of 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The remaining two houses had no valuables or cash.

Villagers discovered the broken locks and open doors early in the morning and immediately alerted the Padalam police. The police who visited the spots have registered a case, and further investigation is on to trace the intruders.