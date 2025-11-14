Internship for 4th year engineering , BTech students at Anna University to begin in December

CHENNAI: Anna University will begin a winter internship programme for all BE and BTech students, who have completed four semesters in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) from December 15. The internship program titled ‘5G Wireless Communications – Standards Perspective’ could also accommodate working professionals, who have completed BE or ECE courses.

The four-week programme will be held in the Centre for Wireless System Design (C-WiSD) at the Anna University campus.

Sources from the university said that the programme aimed to leverage the expertise available in the university in baseband and signal processing, RF and microwave design, hardware design, fabrication and testing, and machine learning towards building wireless systems to cater to the needs of the society and the industry requirements.

“The centre also envisions to grow as a knowledge hub that addresses the needs of upskilling the academic community in wireless system design and strive to be a benchmark in research, innovation, design, development, deployment and dissemination of knowledge through effective collaboration and good practices,” sources added.

The internship will have hands-on-training with 30-hour theory and practical sessions each and 60-hour project work. Online options are available for theory sessions alone.

Internship certificates will be provided on successful completion of training. Selected students undergoing the internship may be given the opportunity to carry out their semester project work at the centre based on their performance.