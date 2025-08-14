International drug smuggler caught after 13 years in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested international drug smuggler, Mohamed Munauwar, who has been absconding for 13 years. Mohamed fled abroad after his associates were caught in 2012. A look-out circular (LOC) was issued against his name.

When he landed at the Chennai airport on Sunday, he was detained by the immigration officials and handed over to the NCB officials. After interrogation, Mohamed Munauwar was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

He was a main accused in a transnational heroin trafficking case of 2012 in which NCB Chennai Zonal Unit had seized 3.306 kg of heroin at the CMBT on May 9, 2012.

The probe revealed that the consignment was destined for Sri Lanka and was part of a wider transnational drug syndicate. Two couriers were arrested at the time, while a key conspirator, Mohamed Munauwar, managed to evade capture for over 13 years.