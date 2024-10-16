Indira Nagar residents seek govt’s attention on ill-conceived drains, Chennai Metro’s impact

CHENNAI: Faced with inundation during the incessant rainfall on Tuesday, the residents of Indira Nagar Second Avenue in Adyar allege that the Storm Water Drain (SWD) works have been left incomplete in the area.

Speaking to DT Next, a resident of Second Avenue said, "During the rains in the third week of September, the area got severely waterlogged as the Chennai Metro Rail blocked the existing SWD for the construction of the underground Metro station in phase II. But, it was assured that the construction of new SWD parallel to the existing ones has been completed and the linking is alone pending." Considering the severity of water stagnation by Tuesday afternoon, it is doubtful if the linkage was even done by both CMRL and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the citizen questions.

"Already due to the gradient of the SWD, the area naturally suffers from inundation. It was also informed to us officially that the area is prone to waterlogging. Considering it, we urge the government to better plan the SWD to avoid flooding," another resident of the location said.

The residents further went on to allege that the water level kept increasing as the day proceeded when it rains.

"There was little to no intervention from GCC on flooding. The government should act on the concern and address flooding in Second Avenue," another resident said.