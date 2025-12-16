Indigo’s daily flights from Chennai to Madurai, Tiruchy to have larger aircraft

CHENNAI: Indigo Airlines has discontinued its daily ATR-operated flight services from Chennai to Madurai and Tiruchy, and has begun operating larger Airbus aircraft on these routes instead.

Indigo had been operating ATR aircraft with 78 seats on these sectors. The newly introduced A20N Airbus aircraft are larger, with seating capacity ranging from 180-186 passengers.

These aircraft also offer business class, premium seating, and economy class options, whereas the earlier ATR services had only economy class seating. But, along with the introduction of larger aircraft, the airline has significantly reduced the number of daily flights on both routes.

On the Chennai-Tiruchy route, the airline had been operating 6 departures and 6 arrivals daily, totalling 12 flights. This has now been reduced to just 2 departures and arrivals each, amounting to 4 flights a day. On the Chennai-Madurai route, it had been operating 8 departures and arrivals daily, totalling 16 flights. Now, it’s cut down to 3 departures and arrivals, making it 6 flights per day.

As per the revised schedule, Chennai–Tiruchy flights now operate only at 9.10 am and 4.30 pm, while Tiruchy-Chennai services operate at 11.45 am and 7 pm. On the Chennai-Madurai sector, flights are operated at 6.10 am, 12.15 pm and 8.05 pm, while Madurai-Chennai services run at 9.20 am, 3.25 pm, and 11.30 pm.

Indigo officials have stated that this new operational pattern is being introduced on a trial basis. The revised services will remain in effect until December 31, after which the airline will review passenger response and decide whether to continue with the new schedule.