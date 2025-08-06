IndiGo flight makes emergency stop on runway at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: An IndiGo airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Tiruchy, carrying 73 people including 68 passengers and five crew members, made an emergency stop on the runway on Wednesday morning after the pilot detected a sudden technical failure during take-off at 5.45 am.

The pilot immediately halted the aircraft and informed the Chennai airport control room.

The plane was then towed back to its parking bay, where flight engineers worked to fix the problem while passengers remained onboard.

Repairs were completed within an hour, and the flight took off at 6.45 am, about an hour behind schedule.