IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai after 2 fliers threaten to throw bombs during mid-air row

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight from Kochi was forced to make an emergency landing at the Chennai airport early on Sunday after two passengers claimed they had bombs onboard while raining blows on each other following an argument.

Choas ensued after the two passengers, Davis (35), a resident of Kerala, and Kassan Elia (32), an American, got into a verbal row while the flight was mid-air. Later, they came to blows but even as flight attendants attempted to calm them down, the duo continued to fight and went on to claim that they had brought bombs onboard, threatening to detonate the devices and fling them at each other.

Alarmed by the threats, the cabin crew alerted the pilot, who immediately contacted the air traffic control room at the Chennai airport. In turn, they deployed a bomb squad, a rapid response team, and security personnel while the flight prepared to make an emergency landing.

After the flight landed in Chennai in a remote bay at around midnight, security officials conducted a thorough search of the aircraft and determined that the bomb threats were a hoax. Even the passengers on board were frisked before being allowed to disembark by 2.30 am.

Meanwhile, the two accused passengers were detained by the Chennai Airport police personnel. Inquiry is on.