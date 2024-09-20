IndiGo flight from Chennai halts after passenger attempts to open emergency door

CHENNAI: During the takeoff of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai to Mumbai, a 45-year-old passenger attempted to open the emergency door, causing the pilot to make a stoppage on the runway.

The Indigo Airlines passenger flight from Chennai to Mumbai was ready to take off from the Chennai domestic airport at 10.30 pm last night.

There were 152 passengers on the flight.

As the flight was preparing to depart, the emergency door bell alarm immediately rang inside the plane.

The passenger, identified as Varun Bharat from Mumbai, claimed he accidentally pressed the button, but the pilot did not accept this explanation.

Aviation security officials boarded the plane to question him, and the flight was cancelled for him.

Varun was removed and handed over to Chennai airport police, who registered a case against him for violating the Aviation Safety Act.

The flight eventually took off from Chennai to Mumbai at 12.30 am, two hours late, following a significant disruption at the airport.