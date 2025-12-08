IndiGo crisis enters day 7; 71 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The IndiGo operational crisis continued to disrupt the travel plans of passengers at Chennai airport on Monday, with flight services being called off for the seventh consecutive day.

On Monday, a total of 71 flights, including 38 departing flights and 33 arriving flights, were cancelled.

The passengers who had pre-booked tickets on the airline are now cancelling them in large numbers and attempting to secure seats on other carriers. However, the sudden surge in demand has led to a price hike and limited availability, worsening the situation.

Among the flights cancelled on Monday were key domestic routes to and from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jaipur, and Coimbatore, and an international service to Singapore.

Meanwhile, the airport sources said that IndiGo operations are likely to be stabilised between December 10 and 15, and services may return to normal only after December 15th. Until then, the airline is expected to continue services at reduced capacity, affecting thousands more passengers each day, it highlighted.

Passengers attempting to cancel their IndiGo tickets noted that, despite the airline's claims that refunds will be processed immediately, several passengers said the refund amounts have not reached their bank accounts yet.

With flight cancellations entering a second week and uncertainty continuing around flight schedules, Chennai airport remains one of the worst-affected airports in the country, forcing passengers into repeated rescheduling, costly rebooking, and extended waits.