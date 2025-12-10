IndiGo cancellations jump to 70 at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Flyers' ordeal continues at the city airport after 37 arriving and 33 departing IndiGO flights were cancelled on Wednesday.

Compared to 41 cancellations by the airline on Tuesday, the tally jumped to 70 flights on Wednesday, continuing the nine-day crisis. Officials said this level of disruption has not been seen before in the airport's history, with dozens of daily cancellations continuing for over a week.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the airport authorities announced that only 28 flights, 14 arrivals and 14 departures, were expected to be cancelled for the day. However, by 11 am, IndiGO issued a revised statement announcing 70 cancellations for the day. The sudden escalation left passengers confused, frustrated, and forced to make alternate arrangements at the last minute.

IndiGO had earlier indicated that flight operations were expected to stabilise by December 15. But with the cancellation numbers increasing again, the public is questioning whether normalcy can return by the expected date.

As the situation is worsening, passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline alerts and prepare for possible last-minute changes.