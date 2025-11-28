India’s first: KMCH’s hybrid OT makes neurosurgeries quicker, smoother

CHENNAI: In a major milestone for medical infrastructure, the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital has established India's first state-of-the-art Integrated Neurosurgical Hybrid Operation Theatre, which will enhance precision and safety of complex neurosurgical procedures.

Neurosurgeries are among the most challenging medical procedures, often requiring multiple stages and movement of critically ill patients between facilities for imaging and interventional procedures. The new hybrid operation theatre, developed at a cost of Rs 18 crore, will simplify this process by integrating a CT scan, cath lab, and operation theatre into a single advanced surgical suite.

Under traditional setups, if surgeons encounter complications or require additional imaging during a procedure, the patient must be transported out of the operation theatre for a CT scan. The new hybrid system eliminates this risk. Surgeons can now obtain real-time 3D CT scans directly on the operating table, allowing for quicker assessment and immediate continuation of the procedure.

“The hybrid theatre will make time-bound neurosurgeries much quicker and more efficient. It allows us to address complications instantly and perform advanced procedures with greater accuracy," said Dr Kodeeswaran, Head of the Neurosurgical Department at KMC Hospital.

The integrated facility also enables doctors to perform high-precision endovascular neuro-intervention procedures, including treatments delivered through catheters inside the brain's blood vessels.

Kodeeswaran also noted that major surgeries conducted in the hybrid operation theatre will be covered under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

The integrated neurosurgical centre has been established with support from Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Tamil Nadu Health Development Scheme.