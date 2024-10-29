Incorporate vintage elements this festive season

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Rare Lily, a luxury home decor and furniture boutique, opened its doors in Chennai. Known for its rare collections from around the world, the boutique has launched its festive sales. It was founded by siblings Aarthi Nahar and Adarsh Chuttar, who have backgrounds in interior design.

With the advent of the internet, people are more willing to try and experiment with various home decor ideas. One concept that is gaining momentum is the incorporation of vintage elements into design.

For the festive sales, they are featuring the Ram-Darbar. This Mysore art dates back to the mid-19th century. Another antique is a black and gold crystal candle holder from the early 18th century. It is an Italian-made candelabra crafted from marble and bronze. If you want to witness timeless luxury pieces, head to Rare Lily, located in Raja Annamalai Puram.