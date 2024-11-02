Include name in birth certificate by December 31, says Chennai Corporation commissioner

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner J Kumaragurubaran announced that those who have not included the name in the birth certificate after 15 years can apply by providing necessary documents by December 31, 2024.

A birth certificate serves as proof of the child's legal citizenship.

It must be registered within 21 days of the child's birth, as per the Birth and Death Registration Act and the Birth and Death Registration Amendment Act allow for the issuance of a free birth certificate.

A birth certificate is only considered complete if the child's name is registered on it, noted an official release from Ripon Building.

For a child whose birth is registered without a name, the parents or guardians can submit a written affidavit to the relevant birth/death registrar within 12 months from the date of registration for free of charge.

After 12 months, the child's name can be registered within 15 years by paying a late fee of Rs 200.

According to the amended Tamil Nadu Birth and Death Registration Rules, names can be registered for births recorded without names until December 31, 2014, for those born before January 1, 2000.

After this time period, an extension of 5 years was granted, allowing the government to mandate the registration of the child's name until December 31, 2019.

This extension left many individuals facing significant difficulties in registering names on birth certificates.

As a result, Indians living abroad faced challenges in obtaining citizenship in their respective countries and students faced difficulties in acquiring birth certificates with names for higher education abroad.

To avoid such difficulties faced by the public, the Chief Registrar of India has provided a five year extension for registering names for all birth registrations that have been unregistered for up to 15 years. The extension will end on December 31 this year.

Those who have not registered their names can apply at the GCC birth and death registration office or concerned zonal officers with required documents such as copy of birth certificate, school certificate, Aadhar card, Voter id and ration card to obtain birth certificate with name included, said the commissioner.