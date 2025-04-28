Incidence of diabetes at 10.4 per cent in TN, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: “A recent report by Indian Council of Medical Research reveals that persons affected with diabetes had touched 10.4% in TN,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inaugurating a special medical care unit for diabetes at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday.

Subramanian, along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, inaugurated three special medical care units at RGGGH focusing on treating diabetes and also ENT-related problems, and special care wards for adolescents.

“The new special care unit for diabetes has modernised medical equipment to provide special care, and it will also create awareness against diabetes,” he added. “A lab facility to support ENT patients is established for Rs 2.40 crore for the public.”

The adolescent special care and counselling unit will focus on public health, psychological condition and nutrition of adolescents. “The special unit also provides counselling to adolescents on drug abuse,” stated the minister.” Earlier in the day, a guideline book on surgery for ear bone was also released.